National Weather Service Binghamton NY

847 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Yates

and northwestern Steuben Counties through 915 PM EDT...

At 847 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dansville, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Wayland, Middlesex, Italy, Cohocton, South Dansville, Vine Valley,

Perkinsville, Stony Brook State Park, Atlanta and Italy Hill.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 390 between 2 and 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4253 7772 4254 7766 4258 7765 4258 7737

4267 7737 4267 7736 4273 7734 4276 7731

4276 7728 4260 7718 4241 7772

TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 239DEG 46KT 4257 7782

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

