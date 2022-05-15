WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

409 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CHEMUNG AND

SOUTHWESTERN TIOGA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

_____

