SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

729 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25

percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very

dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread

today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

