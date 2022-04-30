WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

433 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL

NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this

afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph,

highest towards the Catskills. These very dry and windy

conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today

across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

