WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 306 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York... Susquehanna River At Unadilla affecting Otsego and Delaware Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York...Pennsylvania... Susquehanna River At Vestal affecting Tioga and Broome Counties. Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties. Susquehanna River At Bainbridge affecting Delaware and Chenango Counties. For the Susquehanna River New York...including Owego, Unadilla, Windsor, Bainbridge, Conklin, Binghamton Washington Street, Vestal, Waverly\/Sayre...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage. Alta, River and Lawrence Roads closed in the Town of Conklin due to minor flooding. No homes are flooded at this river stage. Valley park in Kirkwood takes on water. At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:46 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Vestal. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flood stage. The river overflows banks and lowland flooding begins within the flood plain. - At 2:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will hover around flood stage through Saturday, then rise to a crest of 18.2 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Bainbridge. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge. - At 2:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Unadilla. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to impact fields and some properties in Unadilla between Main Street and River Road. - At 2:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this evening and then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather