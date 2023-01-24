WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 327 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berkshire County Massachusetts, and the eastern Catskills in New York. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop early Wednesday afternoon, becoming moderate to heavy through the evening with rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour. The snow will become a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation turns to rain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls Saratoga Region of eastern New York and all of southern Vermont. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible Wednesday evening. The snow may become a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Slick roads will be possible today, then travel could become very difficult later Wednesday into Thursday. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather