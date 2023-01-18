WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

228 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

...Slippery spots possible on untreated surfaces tonight into

early Wednesday morning...

Temperatures will remain right around the freezing mark through

the next few hours for portions of the Capital District,

Schoharie Valley, Taconics, and Berkshires. Areas of freezing

rain and freezing drizzle are possible where the temperature

remains at or below freezing. This may lead to slippery travel

conditions on untreated roads and walkways. Patchy black ice is

also possible on untreated roadways. Motorists are advised to use

caution.

