WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

939 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18

inches for the southern Adirondacks, eastern Catskills, Mohawk

and Schoharie Valley and Helderbergs with locally up to two feet

possible. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches expected

for the Lake George Saratoga Region and northwestern parts of

the Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie

Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region,

northwestern parts of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening

commute on Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation.

Best chance for greater than 18 inches will be at locations

above 2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch

per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on

Friday late afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 10

inches across the northern Taconics, western Massachusetts and

northwest Connecticut with locally higher totals exceeding one

foot at the highest elevations of the Berkshires. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected across southern Vermont

with localized totals of up to 24 inches possible within the

highest elevations of the southern Green Mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut, western

Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern Taconics of

eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday.

Best chance for greater than a foot will be at locations above

2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per

hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

for areas east of the Hudson River and 4 to 8 inches of areas

west of the Hudson River.

* WHERE...Southern Washington County, eastern Albany county,

western Rensselaer County, Columbia County and eastern Ulster

County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially

early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and

evening. The snow will mix with or change to rain at times

during the day on Friday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather