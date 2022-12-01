WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...The Berkshires of western Massachusetts, the Mohawk

and Schoharie Valleys, Capital Region, and northern and

central Taconics of eastern New York.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Fulton County. In Vermont,

Bennington and Windham Counties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather