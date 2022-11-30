WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 256 PM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...A line of gusty showers will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton and southern Herkimer Counties through 330 PM EST... At 255 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Forestport to near Trenton Falls to near Waterville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Ohio, West Winfield, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Jordanville, Northwood, Cedarville, Russia, Fairfield, Elizabethtown, Norway and Spinnerville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510 4326 7516 4330 7515 4330 7512 4333 7508 4351 7510 4352 7471 4316 7471 4314 7474 4312 7474 4311 7477 4309 7476 4285 7496 4291 7510 4286 7514 4286 7521 4305 7522 TIME...MOT...LOC 1955Z 273DEG 33KT 4344 7511 4319 7516 4294 7545 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this morning, becoming west this afternoon. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WIND ADVISORY WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather