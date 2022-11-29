WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 327 PM EST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected near and north of Route 28. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather