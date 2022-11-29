WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 PM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, shifting to the west early Wednesday evening.

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Adirondacks, the

Saratoga Lake George region, southeast Catskills, mid Hudson

Valley and southern Taconics of eastern New York, and southern

Vermont.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will shift to the west as a

cold front moves through early Wednesday evening, with wind

gusts up to 50 mph possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected Wednesday, shifting to the west at 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday night into Thursday.

* WHERE...The Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk

Valley, Capital Region, and northern and central Taconics of

eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 5 PM EST Thursday.

