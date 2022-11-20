WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...

SOUTHEAST WARREN...SOUTHERN SARATOGA...AND NORTHERN SARATOGA

COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 327 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was over

Corinth, or 8 miles southwest of Glens Falls moving east at 25 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...

West Glens Falls around 340 PM EST.

Glens Falls around 345 PM EST.

Hudson Falls and Fort Edward around 350 PM EST.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 19.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

LAT...LON 4299 7399 4334 7387 4332 7355 4295 7357

TIME...MOT...LOC 2027Z 278DEG 21KT 4324 7379

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO...SOUTHERN

LEWIS...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An intense band of lake effect snow will continue across

much of Oswego County, as well as far southern Lewis, and far

northern Cayuga counties through late afternoon. Snowfall rates will

reach 3 inches per hour in the most intense portion of this band.

If you must travel in this area, be prepared for severe winter

driving conditions with near zero visibility and deep snow cover on

roads.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Oswego, Fulton, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Nine Mile Point,

Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe,

Palermo, Sterling, New Haven and Minetto.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36.

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be

extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589 4332 7586

4323 7588 4332 7672 4334 7672 4333 7675

4334 7688 4339 7673 4345 7665 4356 7645

4356 7631 4359 7626 4353 7530

TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 276DEG 39KT 4343 7601

