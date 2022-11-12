WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

632 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northern

Litchfield and southeastern Berkshire Counties through 715 AM EST...

At 631 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds

along a line extending from near East Windsor to near Otis to Sharon.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roads and areas of poor drainage.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Hartford, Sharon, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Litchfield,

Canaan, Sandisfield, Northwest Harwinton, New Hartford Center, Falls

Village, Cornwall Bridge, Winsted, Harwinton, Goshen, New

Marlborough, Colebrook, Cornwall and Peru.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4177 7358 4221 7315 4253 7301 4253 7297

4239 7301 4239 7306 4236 7307 4233 7306

4231 7300 4225 7300 4209 7307 4204 7306

4204 7301 4197 7303 4197 7289 4189 7294

4181 7295 4180 7302 4172 7300

TIME...MOT...LOC 1131Z 274DEG 42KT 4249 7304 4221 7312 4188 7345

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

