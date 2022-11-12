WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of southern Fulton,

northwestern Schoharie, southeastern Herkimer and Montgomery

Counties through 415 AM EST...

At 327 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds

along a line extending from 6 miles north of St. Johnsville to near

Cooperstown. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda,

Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, Broadalbin,

Hagaman, Summit, Richmondville, Mayfield, Sharon Springs, Fort

Johnson, Ames, Tribes Hill and Caroga Lake Public Campground.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 22.

Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 29A.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4316 7473 4308 7403 4249 7456 4252 7471

4262 7463 4274 7467 4279 7467 4283 7465

4290 7488 4283 7490 4285 7497

TIME...MOT...LOC 0827Z 279DEG 31KT 4309 7465 4266 7498

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather