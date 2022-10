WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

806 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Temperatures will continue to rise steadily from the lower to mid

30s this morning and the frost advisory has been allowed to

expire.

