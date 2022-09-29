WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 30, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

355 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Adirondacks in eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of the southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley,

Lake George Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, Helderbergs,

eastern Catskills, and Schoharie Valley in eastern New York as

well as Southern Vermont and Berkshire County in Massachusetts.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

