WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 316 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Schenectady, southeastern Hamilton, west central Warren, eastern Fulton, northwestern Saratoga and east central Montgomery Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sacandaga Campground to Cranberry Creek to near Fonda. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Fonda, Glenville, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Edinburg, Northville, Mayfield, Wells, Fort Johnson, Galway, Cranberry Creek, Day Center, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Rock City Falls, Tribes Hill, Sacandaga Campground and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 28. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4313 7427 4343 7432 4349 7390 4316 7386 4288 7403 4288 7408 4290 7409 4288 7412 4287 7447 TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 266DEG 28KT 4336 7424 4314 7421 4291 7443 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather