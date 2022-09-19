WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1159 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hamilton and

northwestern Warren Counties through 1245 PM EDT...

At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Golden Beach Campground to near Moffitt

Beach Campground to 11 miles southwest of Lake Pleasant. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Indian Lake, Speculator, Johnsburg, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Blue

Mountain Lake, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, North

Creek, Sacandaga Campground, Golden Beach Campground, Moffitt Beach

Campground, Harrisburg, Eagle Nest, Gilmantown, Sodom, Girards

Sugarbush, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners and Edwards Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4392 7434 4381 7422 4383 7415 4381 7412

4380 7405 4374 7406 4375 7397 4357 7394

4338 7404 4337 7415 4334 7416 4330 7470

4352 7459 4388 7464 4394 7430

TIME...MOT...LOC 1558Z 264DEG 28KT 4383 7451 4354 7447 4335 7457

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

