SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

545 PM EDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Schenectady, northern Schoharie and south central Montgomery Counties

through 630 PM EDT...

At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cobleskill, moving east southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cobleskill, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Richmondville, Sharon Springs,

Delanson, Central Bridge, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Esperance, Zeh

Corners, Beekman Corners, West Richmondville, Huntersland,

Warnerville, Engleville, Gardnersville, Becker Corners and Shutts

Corners.

This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4282 7462 4277 7418 4248 7429 4266 7464

4274 7467

TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 291DEG 29KT 4273 7456

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

