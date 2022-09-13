WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 341 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather