WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 345 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Greene, Schoharie and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 345 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ellenville, Hunter, Jefferson, Woodstock, Westerlo, Windham, Gilboa, Prattsville, Lanesville, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper, Woodland Valley Campground, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, West Shokan, Olivebridge, West Hurley, North-South Lake Campground, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow and Kerhonkson. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather