WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

555 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Columbia and southeastern Greene Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 554 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Catskill, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Hudson, Catskill, Claverack, Livingston, Coxsackie, Athens, Philmont,

Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Germantown,

Burden Dock, Burden, Churchtown, Rossman, Linlithgo Mills, Brick

Tavern, Harlemville and West Ghent.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4208 7391 4210 7393 4212 7392 4213 7391

4213 7393 4217 7398 4240 7379 4222 7350

4207 7389

TIME...MOT...LOC 2154Z 220DEG 17KT 4217 7388

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Broome,

southwestern Chenango and northwestern Susquehanna Counties through

630 PM EDT...

At 556 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Greene to Friendsville. Movement was east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

Binghamton, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Conklin, Guilford, Coventry, Port

Dickinson, Greene, Great Bend and Friendsville.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 71 North and 78.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 6.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and visibility

may be reduced.

LAT...LON 4244 7544 4198 7574 4189 7611 4239 7576

TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 250DEG 28KT 4234 7576 4192 7603

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Schoharie

County through 645 PM EDT...

At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Jefferson, or 15 miles southwest of Cobleskill, moving northeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

Cobleskill, Jefferson, Summit, Richmondville, North Blenheim,

Breakabeen, Baird Corners, Warnerville, Lutheranville, West Fulton,

Vintonton, Mineral Springs, Shutts Corners, Arabia, Barnerville,

Eminence, Housons Corners, West Jefferson, Beards Hollow and South

Jefferson.

This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 22.

LAT...LON 4262 7463 4274 7442 4250 7429 4251 7423

4242 7456 4242 7461 4252 7471

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 240DEG 15KT 4249 7465

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

