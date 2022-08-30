WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY...

At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitehall,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 3:40 PM, a downed tree was reported

near exit 18 on the New York Thruway from this storm.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Whitehall, Comstock, Huletts Landing, Putnam, Kingsbury, Mount Hope,

Wright, Hampton, Fort Ann, South Bay, Chipman Point, Smiths Basin,

Putnam Station, North Granville, South Bay Village, Snody Dock,

Truthville, Hampton Flats, Grays Corner and West Granville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather