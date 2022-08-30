WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 135 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Columbia, south central Albany and northeastern Greene Counties through 200 PM EDT... At 135 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Westerlo, or 13 miles northwest of Catskill, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include... New Baltimore, Ravena, Coxsackie, Kinderhook, Coeymans, Cairo, Stuyvesant, Coeymans Hollow, Dormansville, Round Top, Result, Earlton, Otter Hook, Sunside, Climax, Newton Hook, Hervey Street, South Durham, Gayhead and Surprise. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21B. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4257 7393 4239 7367 4226 7404 4236 7417 TIME...MOT...LOC 1735Z 241DEG 13KT 4237 7401 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather