WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

442 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer

County through 530 PM EDT...

At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Frankfort, or over Ilion, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ilion, Herkimer, Mohawk, Frankfort, Newport, Middleville, Poland,

Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Spinnerville,

Corrado Corners, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, North Ilion,

Burrell Corners and South Ilion.

People attending Herkimer County Fair should seek safe shelter

immediately!

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4314 7514 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510

4332 7506 4318 7474 4294 7502 4303 7519

TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 210DEG 13KT 4304 7507

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otsego,

southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 515

PM EDT...

At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

New Berlin, or 7 miles northeast of Norwich, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

Edmeston, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, New Lisbon, New

Berlin, Columbus, South Brookfield, South New Berlin and South

Edmeston.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4251 7543 4264 7560 4284 7541 4260 7510

TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 224DEG 19KT 4261 7541

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

_____

