WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Greene

County through 430 PM EDT...

At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

North-South Lake Campground, or 9 miles northeast of Hunter, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cairo, South Durham, Durso Corner, East Durham, Gayhead, Greenville

Center, Round Top, Acra, Result, Earlton, Purling, Mountain House,

Sunside, Cairo Junction, Place Corners, Three Town Bridge, Freehold,

O'hara Corners, Lakes Mills Bridge and South Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4219 7404 4229 7417 4242 7410 4234 7384

TIME...MOT...LOC 1953Z 218DEG 8KT 4228 7405

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

