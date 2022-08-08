WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 731 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington, northern Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties through 815 PM EDT... At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salem, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Arlington, Salem, Manchester, Dorset, Manchester Center, Porter, Sunderland, Rupert, Sandgate, Peru, Cossayuna, Beartown, Chiselville, Goose Island, East Hebron, Barnumville, Eagleville, West Rupert, Bromley Village and Fitch Point. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4305 7343 4331 7345 4330 7299 4329 7299 4329 7298 4330 7297 4330 7282 4306 7282 TIME...MOT...LOC 2331Z 267DEG 27KT 4312 7336 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather