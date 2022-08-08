WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 409 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton and central Herkimer Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alder Creek, or 8 miles southeast of Boonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Ohio, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Nicks Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, McKeever, Northwood, Alger Island Public Campground, Russia, Nobleboro, First Lake, Piseco, Wolf Lake Landing, Wilmurt Corners, Morehouseville, Hoffmeister, Grant, Atwell, Wheelertown and Rudeston. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4330 7515 4330 7512 4332 7510 4333 7508 4363 7511 4381 7478 4343 7449 4324 7512 4325 7514 4325 7515 4326 7516 TIME...MOT...LOC 2008Z 248DEG 34KT 4338 7523 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather