SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

104 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Saratoga and southern Washington Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Salem, Cambridge, Greenwich, Gates, Porter,

Northumberland, Easton, Schuylerville, Victory, Argyle, Deans

Corners, Cossayuna, Center Falls, Goose Island, Grangerville, East

Hebron, Middle Falls, Eagleville and North Cambridge.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 14 and 15.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these showers and thunderstorms and

may produce ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding

of low-lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4306 7327 4295 7361 4296 7365 4309 7377

4333 7330 4331 7325

TIME...MOT...LOC 1702Z 237DEG 32KT 4305 7365

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

