SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 700 PM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton, northwestern Fulton and central Herkimer Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ohio, or 16 miles north of Little Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Ohio, Cold Brook, Russia, Norway, Oregon, Grant, Gray, Powley Place, Nobleboro, Black Creek Reservoir, Clockmill Corners, Averys Place, Woodin Corners, Herkimer Landing, Bull Hill, Knappville, Mountain Home, Wilmurt, Pardeeville Corners and Wilmurt Corners. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4354 7479 4329 7450 4324 7463 4322 7471 4315 7495 4328 7511 TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 228DEG 20KT 4327 7495 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH