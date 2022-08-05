WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

432 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following county, Ulster.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ellenville, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Honk Hill, Lackawack and

Port Ben.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...Strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact

portions of eastern Wyoming and southwestern Livingston Counties

through 530 PM EDT...

At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Letchworth State Park, and across the eastern half of Wyoming

County. These storms are slow moving and producing very heavy

rainfall with reduced visibility.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Nunda, Covington,

Castile, Silver Springs, Leicester, Wyoming, Gainesville, Hermitage,

Perry Center, Silver Lake and Dale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4260 7823 4282 7820 4287 7809 4287 7808

4286 7807 4287 7800 4286 7795 4277 7787

4256 7795

TIME...MOT...LOC 2034Z 193DEG 4KT 4265 7810

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

