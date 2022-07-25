WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 649 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Schenectady, eastern Albany, southeastern Saratoga, southern Washington, Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington Counties through 730 AM EDT... At 648 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Hoosick Falls to Voorheesville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding on roads. Locations impacted include... Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Bennington, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Nassau, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands and Shaftsbury. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 25. Interstate 890 between exits 7 and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 7, and between exits 8A and 12. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4250 7347 4248 7411 4301 7378 4301 7302 TIME...MOT...LOC 1048Z 273DEG 27KT 4291 7352 4264 7396 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather