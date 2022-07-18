WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

512 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ulster

and northwestern Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

High Falls, or 7 miles southwest of Kingston, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Red Hook, High Falls, Lake Katrine,

Staatsburg, Tillson, Olivebridge, Port Ewen, Esopus, Rosendale,

Marbletown, Milan, Rolling Meadows, Norrie Heights, Kerleys Corners,

Maple Hill, Atwood and Pacama.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4178 7421 4195 7423 4205 7382 4204 7380

4183 7375

TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 256DEG 30KT 4187 7413

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS

NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE

PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND

ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER

WESTCHESTER

_____

