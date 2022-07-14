WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

217 PM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Saratoga and southern Washington Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Edward, or near Hudson Falls, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hudson Falls, Salem, Fort Edward, Porter, South Glens Falls, Argyle,

Cossayuna, Braymer School, Dunham Basin, Goose Island, East Hebron,

Rexleigh, Tiplady, Fitch Point, Lick Springs, West Hebron, East

Greenwich, Chamberlin Mills, Belcher and North Argyle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4307 7327 4320 7365 4330 7363 4331 7360

4331 7359 4333 7329 4332 7325

TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 280DEG 20KT 4325 7356

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

