SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

913 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Schenectady, southeastern Fulton, central Saratoga and southeastern

Montgomery Counties through 945 PM EDT...

At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin,

Hagaman, Round Lake, Fort Johnson, Galway, Rotterdam Junction, Burnt

Hills, Rock City Falls, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa,

Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Kings, Mount Pleasant, Malta,

Greenfield and Charlton.

People attending Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek

safe shelter immediately!

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 near exit 27.

Interstate 87 between exits 11 and 13N.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4295 7424 4309 7426 4322 7383 4291 7376

4283 7432

TIME...MOT...LOC 0113Z 259DEG 41KT 4302 7414

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN

CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 913 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Davenport to near Sidney Center, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Dispatch centers and public have reported many trees down

across Chenango County.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Oneonta, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Sanford, Colchester,

Maryland, Kortright and Deposit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Schenectady County in east central New York...

Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York...

Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York...

East central Montgomery County in eastern New York...

* Until 1015 PM EDT.

* At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hagaman, or

near Amsterdam, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Mayfield,

Fort Johnson, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount

Pleasant, Charlton, Perth, Parkis Mills, West Perth, Munsonville,

Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton and Glenwild.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

