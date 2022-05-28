WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Berkshire, southeastern Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington

Counties through 500 PM EDT...

At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Berlin, or 10 miles west of North Adams, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal, Cheshire,

Grafton, Berlin, Hancock, Savoy, New Ashford, Averill Park,

Berkshire, Brunswick, Sand Lake, Poestenkill, Lanesborough, Greylock,

Soldiers Memorial Field and West Stephentown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4243 7329 4249 7336 4251 7335 4251 7339

4268 7360 4280 7359 4281 7326 4257 7297

TIME...MOT...LOC 2020Z 327DEG 19KT 4271 7332

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather