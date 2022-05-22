WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

711 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BERKSHIRE...

SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN RENSSELAER AND BENNINGTON COUNTIES

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Vermont.

_____

