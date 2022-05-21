WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

442 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Hamilton County through 515 PM EDT...

At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Golden Beach Campground, or 17 miles west of Indian Lake, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Forked Lake Public

Campground, Raquette Lake, Lake Durant Campground, Golden Beach

Campground, Long Lake, Hasbroucks, Eagle Nest, Quaker Beach, Catlin

Lake, Deerland, Sabattis, Robinwood, Woods, Little Tupper Lake and

Kamp Kill Kare.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized rurak and poor drainage flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for

eastern New York.

LAT...LON 4397 7425 4392 7434 4383 7424 4372 7458

4391 7474 4408 7476 4412 7428

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 230DEG 30KT 4384 7461

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN

HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON

LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA

ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE

WARREN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather