WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

539 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Dutchess and Ulster.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 539 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Poughkeepsie, New Paltz, Ellenville, Wallkill, Hyde Park,

Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls,

Highland, Fishkill, Modena, Marlboro, Fairview, Red Oaks

Mill, Myers Corner, Kerhonkson, Hopewell Junction, Lloyd and

Crawford.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

