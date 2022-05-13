WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 422 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022 ...Dry Conditions Continue Again Today in Eastern New York... According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, very dry fuels will continue to contribute to a high fire danger across eastern New York for today. Relative humidity values will vary from north to south across the region, with the driest conditions for northern areas. Afternoon relative humidity values will range from near 30 percent in the Adirondacks to 55 percent across the Catskills and Mid Hudson Valley. Southerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph through the day. Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to the dry conditions in place. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather