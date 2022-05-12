WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

405 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN TODAY IN EASTERN NEW

YORK...

Very dry fuels and low humidity values will continue to contribute

to an elevated risk of wildfire spread across eastern New York for

today. Relative humidity values will be as low as 20 percent

during the afternoon hours, especially for areas from the Mohawk

Valley and Capital Region on northward. Fires could quickly grow

and get out of control due to the dry conditions in place.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

_____

