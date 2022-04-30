WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY FOR EASTERN NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 30

percent and a few wind gusts to 15 to 25 mph will contribute to

an elevated risk of fire spread today. The annual statewide burn

ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

