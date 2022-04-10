WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

812 PM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 7 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in

nearby lowlands and outbuildings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:31 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:31 PM EDT Sunday was 7.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 6.5 feet

early Wednesday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 7 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 03/28/2000.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schroon River

Riverbank

Flood Stage: 7.0

Observed Stage at Sun 7 pm: 7.1

Forecast:

Mon 2 am 7.1

Mon 8 am 7.1

Mon 2 pm 7.0

Mon 8 pm 6.9

Tue 2 am 6.9

Tue 8 am 6.8

Tue 2 pm 6.7

Tue 8 pm 6.7

Wed 2 am 6.6

Wed 8 am 6.6

Wed 2 pm 6.5

