FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 542 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mohawk River At Schenectady. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 221.0 feet, The North Ferry Street gage reads about 224 feet. Water is in the Stockade neighborhood between Ingersoll Avenue and Ferry Street. The area west of Erie Boulevard and south of State Street floods. In Scotia water approaches Schonowee Avenue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:25 PM EDT Friday the stage was 220.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:25 PM EDT Friday was 221.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 213.5 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 220.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 220.9 feet on 01\/13\/2014. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Mohawk River Schenectady Flood Stage: 220.0 Observed Stage at Fri 5 pm: 220.9 Forecast: Fri 8 pm 220.1 Sat 2 am 218.8 Sat 8 am 216.8 Sat 2 pm 215.5 Sat 8 pm 215.1 Sun 2 am 214.9 Sun 8 am 214.8 Sun 2 pm 214.6 Sun 8 pm 214.3 Mon 2 am 214.0 Mon 8 am 213.7 Mon 2 pm 213.5