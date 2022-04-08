WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 429 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Warning has expired for the Esopus Creek At Mount Marion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Friday was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage shortly. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Esopus Creek Mount Marion Flood Stage: 20.0 Observed Stage at Fri 3 PM: 20.1 Forecast: Fri 8 pm 19.7 Sat 2 am 19.4 Sat 8 am 19.5 Sat 2 pm 19.4 Sat 8 pm 19.0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather