WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 124 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Schoharie Creek At Breakabeen. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:01 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.8 feet Monday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Schoharie Creek Breakabeen Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 10.8 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 10.7 Fri 8 pm 9.1 Sat 2 am 7.0 Sat 8 am 5.9 Sat 2 pm 5.5 Sat 8 pm 5.3 Sun 2 am 5.2 Sun 8 am 4.9 Sun 2 pm 4.5 Sun 8 pm 4.2 Mon 2 am 4.0 Mon 8 am 3.8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather