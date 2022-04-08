WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 211 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rondout Creek At Rosendale. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, the Moderate flood stage is reached. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM EDT Friday was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.3 feet on 11\/09\/1977. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Rondout Creek Rosendale Flood Stage: 18.0 Observed Stage at Fri 1 am: 19.2 Forecast: Fri 8 am 21.0 Fri 2 pm 19.6 Fri 8 pm 18.0 Sat 2 am 16.9 Sat 8 am 15.9 Sat 2 pm 15.0 Sat 8 pm 14.0 Sun 2 am 13.2 Sun 8 am 12.7 Sun 2 pm 12.2 Sun 8 pm 11.6 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. - At 2:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 14.9 feet around 8 AM this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather