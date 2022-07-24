NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 433 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO ST. LAWRENCE SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES... At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mc Donough, or 13 miles west of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Oxford, Cincinnatus, Preston, Pitcher, Pharsalia, German, Mc Donough and Bowman Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Livingston and Ontario Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Honeoye, or 11 miles southwest of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Canandaigua, Dansville, Conesus, Bristol, Lima, Clifton Springs, Bloomfield, Naples, Rushville, Hemlock, Honeoye, Farmington, Gorham, East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Springwater, Manchester, Canadice, Shortsville and Livonia. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 near exit 4. Interstate 90 near exit 43. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for western New York. LAT...LON 4289 7769 4303 7716 4285 7698 4276 7697 4276 7731 4267 7737 4258 7737 4258 7766 4254 7766 4254 7771 TIME...MOT...LOC 2036Z 238DEG 30KT 4279 7748 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather