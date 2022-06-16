NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 376

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

543 PM EDT THU JUN 16 2022

TORNADO WATCH 376 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS

CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG

CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE

ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE

HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON

LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON

MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA

ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS

OSWEGO OTSEGO ST. LAWRENCE

SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN

SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS

WAYNE WYOMING YATES

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CLINTON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN ST.

LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burke Center,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Moira, Bangor, Fort Covington, Bombay, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg

Depot, Chateaugay, Helena, Burke, St. Regis, Brushton, Ellenburg,

Constable, Earlville, Fort Covington Center, West Bangor, South

Bombay, Cannon Corners and Ironton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lewis

County through 615 PM EDT...

At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Big Moose, or 17 miles northwest of Old Forge, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

New Bremen, Croghan, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville,

Beaver Falls, Indian River and Moshier Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New

LAT...LON 4381 7544 4400 7550 4404 7516 4382 7513

TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 261DEG 49KT 4389 7520

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather